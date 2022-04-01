Ukraine war: Northern Ireland advice centres to open for refugees
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Four advice centres are to be opened in Northern Ireland to help the hundreds of refugees who have arrived from Ukraine.
The drop-in centres will provide help on health, education and employment issues.
They will be set up in Belfast, Ballymena, Craigavon and Newry.
There are no official figures for the number of Ukrainians who have come to Northern Ireland since the Russian invasion began back in February.
It is estimated that several hundred have arrived already.
Most of them came to stay with relatives but Stormont officials say 40 visas have been issued in recent days, under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, to refugees who say they intend to come to Northern Ireland.
Anyone in the UK who takes in a refugee will be entitled to a payment of £350 a month.
Those who take part in the scheme must commit to providing accommodation for at least six months.
Since the scheme opened last month, more than 7,000 people in Northern Ireland have registered an interest.
Ukrainians coming to Northern Ireland are entitled to free public transport as soon as they arrive, for their journey to their final destination.
Refugees will be asked to produce their passport of Ukrainian government ID for free travel on buses or trains.
It is estimated that around 600 Ukrainians were living in Northern Ireland before the war broke out.