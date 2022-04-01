Londonderry: Taoiseach to give talk at Hume Foundation
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin is due to address the Hume Foundation at an event in Londonderry later on Friday.
He will be speaking a week after Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney abandoned his speech at a similar event in Belfast over a security alert.
The address will focus on building common ground between north and south.
It is part of a series of speeches organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.
Mr Coveney was just minutes into giving a peace-building talk at the Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, when he was forced to leave the stage.
Mr Coveney was told a hijacked vehicle containing a suspect device had been left outside the building.
The incident, which has been linked by police to loyalist paramilitaries, was later declared a hoax.
It emerged the driver of the van had been confronted by two gunmen and told a bomb had been placed in the vehicle.
He was then ordered to drive the van to the Houben Centre.
The incident has been widely condemned.
Ahead of his speech this evening at Derry's Playhouse, the taoiseach is also due to meet business leaders in the city and visit Ulster University's Magee campus to discuss cross-border research projects.
The research projects are funded through the Irish government's shared island initiative.
He will also spend time at Altnagelvin Hospital, where the Irish government has part funded cross-border cancer services.