Covid-19: Six Covid-related deaths and 1,218 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,329.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,218 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 1,461 cases on Thursday.
On Friday, there were 515 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland and five patients were in intensive care.
On Thursday, there were 522 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland and six patients were in intensive care.
Last updated 1 April at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,757,322 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
A total of 1,423,833 people had had their first dose and 1,331,316 had had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,607 third doses have been administered.
A total of 981,566 booster jabs have been administered, as of Friday.
Last updated 1 April at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,535 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Thursday, down from 1,610 on Wednesday.
There are 58 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Thursday, up from 49 on Wednesday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,740 as of the latest update on Wednesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,381 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
In addition, 7,127 people registered a positive antigen test.
Last update: 31 March at 15:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,836,798 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,829,042 people have had their first dose and 3,767,796 have had their second dose, while 239,960 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,904,979 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated: 29 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland