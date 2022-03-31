Roy Reynolds: Two men charged over Carrickfergus reservoir murder
Two men have been charged over the murder of 54-year-old Roy Reynolds whose body was found in a reservoir in Carrickfergus earlier this week.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 68-year-old with assisting an offender.
Both are due to appear at Laganside Magistrates' Court on Friday. A 48-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Mr Reynolds' body was found in North Woodburn Reservoir on Monday morning.