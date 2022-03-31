Roy Reynolds: Two men charged over Carrickfergus reservoir murder

PSNI
Two men have been charged over the murder of Roy Reynolds

Two men have been charged over the murder of 54-year-old Roy Reynolds whose body was found in a reservoir in Carrickfergus earlier this week.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 68-year-old with assisting an offender.

Both are due to appear at Laganside Magistrates' Court on Friday. A 48-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Mr Reynolds' body was found in North Woodburn Reservoir on Monday morning.

Pacemaker
Roy Reynolds' body was found in North Woodburn Reservoir

Related Topics