Spring weather: Sunniest March on record for Northern Ireland
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
It has been the sunniest March on record for Northern Ireland.
There were 182.9 hours of sunshine recorded up until 30 March, beating the previous record set in 1929. The records go up to 1919.
That figure is likely to go up following the good sunshine on Thursday, the last day of the month.
Much of the month saw temperatures above average as an area of high pressure dominated the UK and Ireland and plenty of sunshine.
On 28 March, the weather station at Belfast International Airport broke its record for sunshine in March.
It had 167.4 hours of sunshine up until that point, beating the previous record of 166.4 hours.
In fact, in the seven days up to that date, the station recorded an impressive 66 hours of sunshine.
The following day, the weather station at Dublin Airport broke its 67-year record for sunshine in March.
It recorded 190.4 hours of sun, beating the previous record of 171.7 hours in 1955.
Temperatures close to 20C (69F) were recorded in the days leading up to the end of the month.
That was before colder air moved south across the islands from the Arctic.