Jennifer Dornan murder: Trial hears from final defence witnesses
The Jennifer Dornan murder trial entered its final stages on Thursday when the defence closed its case.
Raymond Martin Gabriel O'Neill, 43, formerly of Amcomri Street in Belfast, denies the charge of murder.
He has also denied sexually assaulting and stabbing Ms Dornan and setting fire to her bedroom.
Ms Dornan's body was found in her burnt-out home in Lagmore, west Belfast, in August 2015.
Now in its seventh week, the final two witnesses, called on behalf of the defence, gave evidence at the hearing at Belfast Crown Court.
Both witnesses were questioned about an alleged conversation they had with the former partner of Shane O'Neill, Raymond O'Neill's nephew.
This former partner, who gave evidence last week, claimed that in the hours after Ms Dornan's death, she heard Mr O'Neill tell his nephew Shane: "I killed someone... drink and drugs made me do it."
During her evidence, this woman said she later told two people about what she heard - and it was these two people who were called by the defence on Thursday.
The first witness was a niece of Mr O'Neill, who denied she had a conversation with her cousin Shane's former partner.
A second witness, who described himself as "being married to Raymond's sister, but I have no connection to him", was asked if Shane O'Neill's former partner "ever told you anything about what Raymond O'Neill may have said to Shane O'Neill about killing anyone?".
The witness said there was "no such conversation whatsoever", adding, "that's a conversation you would remember".
Under cross-examination by a crown barrister, both witnesses denied suggestions they were trying to bolster the defence case due to family ties with Raymond O'Neill.
They both said they were giving evidence not by choice but because they had been summonsed.
After both witnesses gave their evidence, the defence barrister told the judge that concluded "the evidence for the defence in this case".
The judge then addressed the jury and told them: "That's the last evidence you will hear in this case."
The judge said the next stage of the proceedings will be closing speeches, which are due to commence on Friday morning.