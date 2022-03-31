Belfast bike attacker jailed for 'violent rampage'
- Published
A man who admitted a series of attacks on women while cycling around Belfast has been handed a 12-year sentence.
Dermott McIlveen, 40, from Carrigart Avenue in the city, stabbed four women and punched two others on 12 October 2020.
Belfast Crown Court heard he was arrested after family members recognised him on CCTV images released by police.
McIlveen will spend nine years in prison with a further three on licence.
The defendant appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison on Thursday.
Among the charges he faced were wounding, attempted wounding and possession of a knife with intent to commit wounding.
Judge Patrick Kinney QC described the attacks as a "violent rampage" and said there was a "need to protect women from violence by men such as the defendant".
'Innocent and vulnerable victims'
The court heard the attacks took place over a two-hour period, beginning outside McDonald's in the centre of Belfast when a woman described being cut in her right buttock.
The next victim was stabbed in the left arm at traffic lights on Ormeau Avenue, while a third was stabbed in the neck in Donegall Square West.
Two victims were then punched in Bedford Street and Dunluce Avenue before another victim was stabbed in the hip in University Street at about 21:00.
McIlveen told police he began the attacks after he had felt humiliated during a date with a woman earlier that day when she got up and left him at a bar.
The judge said it was an "utterly repugnant idea that this perceived rejection could in some way justify his actions".
"The defendant engaged in a determined and pre-meditated campaign to cause harm to innocent and vulnerable female victims," he continued.
"He deliberately chose to target young women and his violence had only one objective, and that was to hurt women."
The judge said that impact statements had revealed "distress" suffered by the victims, with some expressing a "great unease" at the sight or sound of a bicycle.
A defence barrister said McIlveen would require assistance while in prison for a range of psychological issues.
Judge Kinney accepted there were medical issues, but agreed with the Probation Board's assessment that McIlveen was a "dangerous offender" and posed a serious risk of harm to the public.