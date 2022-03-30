Belfast: US man charged after cannabis airport find
- Published
An American man has appeared in court charged with trying to smuggle 40Kgs (88lbs) of suspected cannabis on a flight into Belfast City Airport.
Akintunde Akinwande, of Woodland Hills, California, was held after arriving from London on Monday, 28 March.
The suspected cannabis, with an estimated street value of £320,000, was discovered in a number of suitcases.
The 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He is charged with possession of class B drugs, possession of the drug with intent to supply, and attempting to import class B drugs.
Mr Akinwande, who had earlier flown from San Francisco to London's Heathrow airport, is due to appear again on 27 April.