Belfast: US man charged after cannabis airport find

National Crime Agency
Port inspectors alerted Border Force and the National Crime Agency after making the discovery

An American man has appeared in court charged with trying to smuggle 40Kgs (88lbs) of suspected cannabis on a flight into Belfast City Airport.

Akintunde Akinwande, of Woodland Hills, California, was held after arriving from London on Monday, 28 March.

The suspected cannabis, with an estimated street value of £320,000, was discovered in a number of suitcases.

The 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He is charged with possession of class B drugs, possession of the drug with intent to supply, and attempting to import class B drugs.

Mr Akinwande, who had earlier flown from San Francisco to London's Heathrow airport, is due to appear again on 27 April.

