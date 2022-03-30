Fermanagh: Police investigate link in burglaries
- Published
Four burglaries and suspicious activity in County Fermanagh on Wednesday is being investigated by police.
The burglaries spanned houses in the Derrylin, Bellenaleck, Belleek and Enniskillen areas.
Police say the incidents are all believed to have happened between 11:20 and 16:00 BST.
PSNI Insp Bownes said they were investigating a "potential link between these incidents" and enquiries are ongoing.
The first report was received by police at 11:20, with four men said to be behaving suspiciously near a house on Church Hill Road in Derrygonnelly.
No one entered the house and nothing was reported as stolen.
At 13:30, another report was made of a burglary at house on the Drumshimuck Road in Derrylin.
The person living in the house returned home to find their property ransacked, with money, jewellery and other personal items stolen.
The next report was made at 14:25, with entry made to a house on Duminiskill Road in Bellenaleck, where a number of drawers and cupboards were opened.
Police were made aware of another incident at 15:30, where a house on the Meenatully Road in Belleek was entered.
A sum of cash was stolen during that incident.
The last call made to police was at 15:50, about a house on the Moybrone Road in Enniskillen.
The property had been ransacked.
Police have asked anyone with information on any of the incidents or who saw anything suspicious to contact them.