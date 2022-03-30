Boy, 11, rescued after manhole fall in Dungannon
An 11-year-old boy has been rescued after he fell down a manhole in Dungannon.
The incident happened shortly before 19:00 BST at a petrol station forecourt on the Oaks Road on Wednesday evening.
The fire service attended the scene where officers used specialist breathing apparatus and a harness to rescue the boy from the four metre deep hole.
The boy was conscious and is believed to have suffered minor injuries.
As reported by Armagh I, two fire crews were in attendance and and breathing equipment was used when the boy was rescued.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that he has been taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for further checks.