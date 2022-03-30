Simon Coveney: Man, 40, charged over Crumlin Road hijacking
A 40-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in relation to a security alert and hijacking which led to the Irish foreign minister being evacuated from a venue in north Belfast.
The man is charged with preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing bomb hoax.
He is due to appear before Laganside Magistrates Court on Thursday.
A 48-year-old woman, who was also arrested, has been released.
Simon Coveney was giving a talk on peace-building at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road on Friday when the security alert happened.
Police said a van was hijacked in Sydney Street West off the Shankill Road in west Belfast between 09:00 and 10:00 GMT on Friday.
The van driver was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive the vehicle to another street, where a device was placed in the van.
He was then forced to drive to Holy Cross Church near the Houben Centre, sparking the evacuation.
On Saturday, police carried out searches in north Belfast.
A number of items, including a suspected firearm, were recovered.