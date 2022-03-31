Cancer waiting time targets missed again in Northern Ireland
Targets for cancer waiting times in Northern Ireland have been missed again, according to the latest figures.
The government's target is that all urgent breast cancer referrals should be seen within 14 days.
Its also says 95% of patients should begin treatment within 62 days after an urgent GP referral.
Both of these targets were missed.
Macmillan Cancer Support said people living with cancer were being failed.
In December, 43.1% of patients were seen by a specialist within 14 days following an urgent referral for suspected breast cancer.
In November, 38.1% of patients were seen within that timeframe, and in October it was nearly 50%.
Only 43% of people with an urgent GP rereferral got treatment within 62 days during December. That figure fell to 41.6% in November and rose to 45.1% in October.
'Repeatedly failing'
The targets for waiting times for a first definitive treatment show that in December 92.1% of patients received treatment within the target of 31 days.
In November 89.5% of patients were treated within that time and in October it was 90.5%.
Policy and public affairs manager for Macmillan in Northern Ireland, Alasdair O'Hara, said the healthcare system was "repeatedly failing people living with cancer despite the best efforts of hardworking staff."
He said that while the newly published cancer strategy has "the potential to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer", he said that this will only happen "if politicians give priority to delivering the strategy and providing strong political leadership and investment".
"Only then can waiting times performance improve," he added.