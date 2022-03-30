Coleraine: Man suffers stab wounds to head in attack
- Published
A man has suffered stab wounds to the head after being attacked in Coleraine on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at about 04:10 BST in the Clifton Park area.
The police said the man, aged in his 40s, heard a knock at his door and stepped outside after finding no one there.
"Once outside, he was attacked from behind by an unknown person and struck a number of times to his head with a sharp object," said Det Sgt Boyd.
The police officer said the man managed to get back inside the house following the attack and was later taken to hospital for his injuries.
The police have asked for anyone with information to come forward to help them with their investigation.