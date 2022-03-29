Aidan McAnespie: David Holden 'looked very shocked' after fatal shot
A soldier who fired a shot that killed a man at a border checkpoint 34 years ago looked "very shocked" immediately afterwards, his trial has been told.
David Holden, 52, a former Grenadier Guardsman, is on trial charged with the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie.
Mr McAnespie, 24, was fatally wounded after walking through a checkpoint at Aughnacloy in County Tyrone, on his way to a GAA match in February 1988.
Day two of the trial has heard evidence from other soldiers on duty with him.
One of them recounted being on the ground floor of one of the checkpoint's sangars, while Mr Holden was up above him where a machine gun was positioned.
They had switched positions 15 or 20 minutes before the incident.
He said he shouted up to Mr Holden that Mr McAnespie - "a person of interest" - was approaching.
He told the court he lost sight of Mr McAnespie from his position and then heard a burst of automatic gunfire.
"I thought the checkpoint was under attack," the army veteran stated.
The witness said he heard a "shrill, high-pitched sound" coming from Mr Holden and moved to look up into the upper sangar position.
He said he saw Mr Holden with his hand on the butt of the machine gun "looking very shocked".
The court was told that it was Mr Holden's first day performing this type of sentry duty - he was 18 at the time.
The trial has previously heard that it is the defendant's case that his hands were wet from cleaning duties and his finger slipped on the trigger, accidentally firing three shots.
One of the bullets hit Mr McAnespie in the back, at a distance of 300 metres, after ricocheting off the road.
The witness said part of the soldiers' training involved the machine gun.
A document outlining procedures when taking over sentry duties was contained in a cabinet inside the sangar.
But the court was told "it was not required reading".
'I knew he was in shock'
The witness was asked if prior to the shooting he had had any concerns about Mr Holden's demeanour or behaviour.
He replied: "Not whatsoever."
He was then asked what he thought when he saw Mr Holden appearing shocked after the incident.
"Looking at Guardsman Holden I knew he was in shock," he said.
"I presumed it was nothing more than a negligent discharge of the gun, an accidental firing of the gun, that was my immediate thought."
The case is being heard before Mr Justice O'Hara who is sitting without a jury.