Simon Coveney security alert: Woman arrested after Belfast hijacking
- Published
A 48-year-old woman has been arrested after a security alert which led to the Irish foreign minister being evacuated from a venue in north Belfast.
Simon Coveney was giving a peace-building talk at the Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, when the hijacking and security alert happened on Friday.
Police said the woman was arrested under the Terrorism Act.
Earlier, they were granted a 36-hour extension to question a 40-year-old man.
The man was arrested in Belfast on Sunday under the Terrorism Act.
Police have carried out searches on Saturday in north Belfast.
A number of items, including a suspected firearm, were recovered.
Previously, a 38-year-old woman was released on police bail pending further inquiries, after she was arrested over the incident.
Detectives have blamed loyalist paramilitaries for the security alert.
They said a van was hijacked in Sydney Street West off the Shankill Road in west Belfast between 09:00 and 10:00 GMT on Friday.
The van driver was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive the vehicle to another street, where a device was placed in the van.
He was then forced to drive to Holy Cross Church near the Houben Centre, sparking the evacuation.
Police renewed their appeal for information on Tuesday.