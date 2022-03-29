Covid-19: Nine Covid-related deaths and 1,731 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Nine new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,315.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,731 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,204 cases on Monday.
On Tuesday, there were 529 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland and five patients were in intensive care.
On Monday, there were 481 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland and four patients were in intensive care.
Vaccines
A total of 3,754,751 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
On Tuesday, a total of 1,423,609 people had had their first dose and 1,330,523 had had their second dose, while 20,626 third doses had been administered.
A total of 979,993 booster jabs have been administered, as of Tuesday.
There are 1,605 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Tuesday, down from 1,624 on Monday.
There are 50 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Tuesday, down from 54 on Monday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,721 as of the latest update on Monday 28 March.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,262 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
In addition, 8,587 people registered a positive antigen test.
Vaccines
A total of 7,836,211 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,828,766 people have had their first dose and 3,767,512 have had their second dose, while 239,933 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,904,174 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
