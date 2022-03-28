Londonderry: Man in his 20s attacked by masked men
- Published
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by masked men in Londonderry.
Police received a report that a man was attacked while walking through Carranbane Walk from Earhart Park in the early hours of Monday morning.
Residents are said to have "disturbed" the attackers before they ran off with money and a phone belonging to the injured man, police say.
Det Insp Lavery described the incident as a "savage attack" on the victim.
The victim is reported to have sustained injuries after being punched in the face and having his arm stamped on, the senior officer said.
Police said they want to hear from any of the residents who "disturbed" the attackers, and from anyone who believes they may have seen the attackers make their way towards Cornshell Fields.
They have also appealed for anyone who was in the Carranbane Walk area from between 12:20 and 12:35 GMT who may have "noticed suspicious activity" on Monday to contact them.