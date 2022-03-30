NI health crisis: Elderly father upset over lack of ambulances
A distressed father who could not get an ambulance after calling 999 for his son has said the experience has left him feeling upset and angry.
Robert Miskimmin, 74, was advised to bring his son to the hospital himself as there were no ambulances.
His son, who is 50, had called him on Monday night after experiencing severe chest pain.
The NI Ambulance Service has apologised to anyone who feels they had not received the standard of care expected.
Mr Miskimmin, from Conlig, County Down, said that while his son did not have a heart attack, he still felt angry at being left to cope.
"He was in extreme pain. He was very distressed," he told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"I asked him what the problem was. He told me he had severe pains in the centre of his chest. I immediately rang 999."
The call operator spoke to his son about his symptoms.
When no ambulance came, Mr Miskimmin rang and spoke to the same call handler.
"She said: 'I'm sorry you won't have an ambulance. The ambulances are all occupied at Dundonald. There are no ambulances available.'
"I said: 'Look this gentleman may die. I don't know. It appears to me that he is having a heart attack.'
"Fortunately he wasn't as it turned out but that was my impression."
Mr Miskimmin said the operator apologised and told him: "You know the way the health service is. We don't have anything at our disposal."
His son was taken by car to the Ulster Hospital where he was triaged immediately and, his father said, received "the best of attention".
He added: "I felt really angry that we should be left - not only for myself and my son, but for other elderly people who may be living on their own, who may not have family near who may be in distress and requesting medical help and that help is not available," he said.
"I think that is a very sad and tragic situation for anyone to be in.
"The only thing that I can take out of this experience is that there is no guarantee now if you are ill, and you don't have any help, you will receive the medical attention you should."
There are cases just like this one every day. Sadly it's not rare. It reflects a healthcare system that is fraying at the seams.
A paramedic told me last night that it is - in his words - normal to find elderly people lying on the floor, perhaps for four to six hours, waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
Ambulance crews are also losing so much time waiting to drop off patients. I'm told that they are regularly spending five hours outside a hospital and eight to 12 hours is not unheard of.
Robert Miskimmin told this programme how disheartened he was, how sad and frightening it was.
He said that time after time we've been told the health service needs reformed and it is not being reformed because of what appears to be political reluctance to do so.
Dr Lawrence Dorman, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, told the programme that, as a rural GP, he could relate to Mr Miskimmin's story.
He said GPs worked closely with their paramedic colleagues who are highly skilled.
But he added that the entire system was "under massive pressure like never before".
"I feel so bad for Robert and for the call handler who must have been put in a very difficult position," Dr Dorman said.
"It just highlights the fact that we badly need a functioning executive back after this election and that executive must focus on putting in three-year budgets."
He added: "We want to do the very best for our patients but, at times, we cannot give them what we don't have.
"We need those three-year budgets and we need investment."
In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it was facing challenges "reflective of the greater pressures that are being felt across the entire health and social care system".
'Ask when clinically appropriate'
It cited the impact of staff absences due to Covid-19 and turnaround times at hospital emergency departments where patients have to wait and even be treated in ambulances outside the building.
"NIAS will prioritise calls to the service based on clinical need with greatest priority given to those patients whose conditions are immediately life threatening and who may not be conscious or who may not be breathing," the statement said.
"At times of extreme pressure, we will advise callers that some calls may have to wait much longer than we would like or that they would expect.
"On occasion we may ask the caller, where it is deemed clinically appropriate, if it is possible for the patient to be brought to hospital by means other than by ambulance.
"If this is possible, the caller is always advised to phone back should the patient's condition change. If it is not possible to provide other transport the call will be responded to by ambulance, based on clinical need and ambulance availability."
Last October, the ambulance service warned that ambulance times could be delayed "by hours" because it was under extreme pressure due to a combination of staff shortages and an increase in 999 calls.