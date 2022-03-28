Rathcoole: Police investigating 'serious incident' in north Belfast
Police are investigating what they have described as a "serious incident" in north Belfast.
The area around a grey car with its boot and doors open at Clonmore Green close to its junction with Crossreagh Drive, Rathcoole, has been cordoned off.
It is understood that forensic officers are expected at the scene.
Two men have been arrested and a vehicle has been seized and taken away for examination.
Police are also holding a scene in the Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
A large police presence is at Woodburn reservoir and a number of forensic officers are preparing to examine the scene.
All entrances to the reservoir have been cordoned off and the New Line Road has now been closed.
There are no further details available at the moment.