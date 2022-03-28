Rathcoole: Police investigating 'serious incident' in north Belfast
- Published
Police are investigating what they have described as a "serious incident" in north Belfast on Monday.
Part of the road at Derrycoole Way, Rathcoole, has been cordoned off and forensic officers are expected at the scene.
Two men have been arrested and a vehicle has been seized and taken away for examination.
Police are also holding a scene in the Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
There are no further details available at the moment.