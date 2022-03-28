Health and Social Care Board in NI to close down
By Catherine Smyth
BBC News NI
- Published
The body which arranges health and social care services in Northern Ireland will close on Thursday, with responsibility for its functions moving to the Department of Health.
The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) will cease operating and from Friday staff will work under the direction of the department.
They will be part of its new strategic planning and performance group.
The closure of the board is part of the wider transformation agenda.
This will consider how future services will be planned and managed differently.
Former Health Minister Simon Hamilton took the decision to close the board in 2015, after a review identified a number of weaknesses in the health and social care system.
When the assembly returned in January 2020, Health Minister Robin Swann endorsed the plan and the Health and Social Care Board Bill (2021) provided the legislative framework.
HSCB chief executive Sharon Gallagher said she was confident staff will continue to work in partnership with the Department of Health, health and social care colleagues and key partners.
"With the establishment of the strategic planning and performance group, I look forward to working with colleagues across health and social care to strengthen accountability and authority within the HSC system," she said.
Outgoing HSCB chairman Les Drew extended his best wishes to "everyone at the board as they progress into the strategic planning and performance group in the Department of Health".
"With optimism I welcome the establishment of this new model which brings an end to uncertainty and lays the cornerstone for the reform of commissioning and the delivery of effective, modern health and social care services that the people of Northern Ireland rightly deserve."