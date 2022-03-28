Covid-19: Five Covid-related deaths and 1,204 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,306.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,204 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, up from 1,172 cases on Sunday.
On Monday, there were 481 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland and four patients were in intensive care.
There is no data available at weekends on how many people are in hospital with Covid.
On Friday, there were 528 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland and seven patients were in intensive care.
Last updated 28 March at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,754,122 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
On Monday, a total of 1,423,531 people had had their first dose and 1,330,423 had had their second dose, while 20,620 third doses had been administered.
A total of 979,548 booster jabs have been administered, as of Monday.
Last updated 28 March at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,624 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Monday, up from 1,569 on Sunday.
There are 54 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Monday, up from 52 on Sunday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,710 as of the latest update on Friday 25 March.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 9,324 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland as of Friday.
In addition, 10,542 people registered a positive antigen test.
Last update: 28 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,836,026 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 3,828,698 people have had their first dose and 3,767,042 have had their second dose, while 239,926 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,903,783 booster jabs had been administered as of Sunday.
Last updated: 28 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland