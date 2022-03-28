Spelga Dam: 'Deliberate' fire rages on in Mourne mountains
Firefighters are continuing to tackle a large gorse fire at Spelga Dam in the Mourne Mountains.
The fire was started deliberately on Sunday shortly after 19:00 BST, the NI Fire and Rescue Service said.
On Monday morning, 24 firefighters were at the scene and four pumps were being used.
It is the latest in a series of gorse fires in recent days in the Mournes and on Belfast's Cave Hill and Black Mountain.
At its peak, about 20 acres of gorse were alight and the fire front was one mile long.
The situation was monitored overnight and on Monday morning, the fire service said 10 acres were still alight.
A spokesperson said crews had now been able to surround the blaze to bring it under control.
The latest blaze follows fires at Spelga and on Hen and Cock mountains last Tuesday evening, as well as a gorse fire in the Bloody Bridge area which firefighters believe was started deliberately.
There were also fires on Cave Hill and Black Mountain in Belfast on Tuesday.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service warned the public of the "devastating impact" of wildfires.
It said dealing with the blazes had a draining effect on its resources.