Oscars: Branagh's Belfast screenplay wins him first Academy Award
By Judith Cummings
BBC News NI in Los Angeles
- Published
After eight Oscar nominations, it was a story about his hometown which he left aged nine that won Kenneth Branagh his first Academy Award.
Branagh's Belfast won Best Original Screenplay, something he said was an "enormous honour".
Accepting the award, he paid tribute to an "amazing city and a fantastic people".
"This story is a search for joy and hope in the face of violence and loss," he said.
"We will never forget all of those lost in the heart-breaking, heart-warming human story of that amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland.
"This means a lot."
Branagh's attendance was only confirmed on Sunday morning after he tested positive for Covid earlier this month.
Ciarán Hinds' attendance was also in doubt after a positive Covid test, but he was able to attend after testing negative.
The win came after a disappointing start to the ceremony for Belfast and its seven nominations, with the first three going elsewhere.
The first award out of the gate was for Best Supporting Actress in which Dame Judi Dench was nominated.
The winner was West Side Story's Ariana DeBose. Next up was Best Sound and Belfast lost out to sci-fi drama Dune.
North Belfast actor Ciarán Hinds lost out to Coda's Troy Kotsur, but before the ceremony he spoke of his joy for being a part of Belfast.
"I don't know how I deserved it, or why I deserve it," he said, on the red carpet.
"I haven't sold my soul to the devil. To be honoured to have Ken ask me to play his grandfather, then to have Judi Dench, the great dame, as my wife was a thrill beyond compare."
The Oscar for Best Original Screenplay goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JNBSUf4uW5— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Hinds said he wasn't surprised people had taken the film to their hearts.
"It's like Coda as well, they're very human stories, it's about family and difficulties.
"There is so much heart and love involved, so when people go into this world, and it's not their world, Belfast is not their world, but when they get inside the family, it starts to touch them very deeply.
"That's thrilling to see."
Before the ceremony, Dench recalled Branagh reading her the script for Belfast.
"It was very emotional because it is his childhood story of Belfast," she said.
"We know each other very, very well and he just went straight through without a pause. I can't read anymore now because my eyesight is so terrible, so I felt incredibly privileged that he came and did it."
Bond theme No Time to Die won Best Song over Van Morrison's Down to Joy.
Branagh was clearly moved by his first Oscar win, but couldn't duplicate that success in the Best Director or Best Picture categories.
Jane Campion won Best Director for The Power of the Dog and Coda won Best Picture.
The film, written by Branagh in the first coronavirus lockdown of 2020 and filmed in 2021, has made $50m (£38m) at the theatrical box office.
Branagh said it was "beautiful to see a Belfast story speak to the world".