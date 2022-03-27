North Down: Spate of attempted burglaries in Crawfordsburn
A teenager is being sought by police after he entered four properties in Crawfordsburn on Saturday evening.
Detectives said he was scared off by residents in three of the properties in the Old Windmill Road area.
Police said he then entered a fourth house where he stole car keys and attempted to drive the vehicle off, but was unable to do so.
In a fifth incident, it was reported on Sunday that items had been stolen from a car parked on the Old Windmill Road.
Det Sgt Shivers said he believed the same person was involved in all of the reports.
"This is a very disturbing series of incidents for the residents affected and they have, understandably, been left badly shaken as a result," he said.
"A description of the male involved is that he was aged in his late teens, had short ginger hair and was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and light grey trousers."