Covid-19: Two Covid-related deaths and 1,172 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,301.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,172 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 1,465 cases on Saturday.
There is no data available at weekends on how many people are in hospital with Covid.
On Friday, there were 528 people with Covid in hospital in Northern Ireland and seven patients were in intensive care
Last updated 27 March at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,753,328 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday.
On Sunday, a total of 1,423,330 people had had their first dose and 1,330,150 had had their second dose, while 20,613 third doses had been administered.
A total of 979,235 booster jabs have been administered, as of Friday.
Last updated 27 March at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,569 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Sunday, up from 1,458 on Saturday.
There are 52 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Sunday, up from 51 on Saturday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,710 as of the latest update on Friday 25 March.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 9,324 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland as of Friday.
In addition, 10,542 people registered a positive antigen test.
Last update: 27 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,829,331 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday 24 March.
A total of 3,826,689 people have had their first dose and 3,762,754 have had their second dose, while 239,888 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,893,519 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated: 25 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland