Causeway Coast: Pet owners warned after dog falls off cliff
A dog has died after it fell from a cliff close to the Causeway Hotel in north Antrim, the coastguard has said.
It added that the pet's body was recovered by the crew of a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) inshore lifeboat.
"The coastguard appeals to all dog owners to keep their animals on a lead at all times when close to cliff edges," a social media post added.
The Coastguard also urged people to "not attempt a rescue yourself".