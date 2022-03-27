Arc21: Planning permission refused for £240m incinerator
Planning permission has been refused for a multi-million pound waste incinerator facility in Mallusk, north Belfast.
The Arc21 application was for a site that could thermally treat 300,000 tonnes of waste each year.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the plan could discourage recycling.
She added that there had been 5,000 objections submitted against the application.
"I am committed to climate action, and promoting recycling is an important aspect in that regard," Ms Mallon said in a statement, issued on Sunday.
"This development could result in an increased market for waste disposal and to maintain a facility such as this, in addition to the other approved waste facilities, could discourage recycling.
"I am not persuaded that there is a need for this specific facility. In that context, I do not consider there to be any need for this proposal."
There were 168 letters of support for the plan at Hightown Quarry, on Boghill Road, the department said.
The minister said she had "listened to the concerns of local people and their public representatives".
Her department said the decision rested with the minister as a regionally significant planning application.
Earlier this month, the BBC's Spotlight programme reported that Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council no longer wished to take part in the project.
The programme reported the council's chief executive had written to Arc21 last October citing concerns about cost and whether the plant was still needed.
In May 2021, 10 members of parliament from Northern Ireland, including SDLP, Sinn Féin and Alliance representatives, also wrote to Ms Mallon explaining they had "real concerns" about the project.
Planning permission has previously been refused for the facility, by Ms Mallon's SDLP colleague Mark H Durkan, when he was environment minister in 2015.
That decision was successfully appealed by Arc21 and in 2017, in the absence of a minister, planning approval was granted by Department of Infrastructure civil servants.
This move was blocked by the High Court in 2018 which ruled the department did not have the authority to approve the application without a minister.