Covid-19: Seven deaths reported and 1,465 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Seven new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,299.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,465 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 1,910 cases on Friday.
There is no data available at weekends on how many people are in hospital with Covid.
On Friday, there were 528 people with Covid in hospital in Northern Ireland and seven patients were in intensive care
Last updated 26 March at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,752,248 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
On Friday, a total of 1,423,030 people had had their first dose and 1,329,507 had had their second dose, while 20,588 third doses had been administered.
A total of 978,005 booster jabs have been administered, as of Friday.
Last updated 26 March at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,466 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Friday, up from 1,425 on Thursday.
There are 55 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Friday, up from 53 on Thursday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,693 as of the latest update on Thursday 24 March.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 8,910 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
In addition, 14,215 people registered a positive antigen test.
Last update: 25 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,829,331 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday 24 March.
A total of 3,826,689 people have had their first dose and 3,762,754 have had their second dose, while 239,888 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,893,519 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated: 25 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland