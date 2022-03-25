NI Fire Service warns of 'devastating impact' of wildfires
- Published
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has urged the public to be aware of the increased risk of wildfires this weekend.
It follows four days in which it dealt with 67 wildfire calls.
NIFRS assistant chief fire and rescue officer Aidan Jennings said wildfires put "added pressure" on the service.
He said "setting a wildfire is a criminal offence, can be devastating to the environment and ultimately puts people's lives at risk".
"We are acutely aware that this is early in the year for wildfires to take hold, meaning we are potentially facing a sustained period of responding to wildfires, should the good weather continue," he added.
"We have detailed plans in place to respond to wildfire incidents but there's no doubt it puts an added pressure on our service and our partner agencies.
"That's why it's so crucial that the public do their part."
Mr Jennings said if people were visiting the countryside this weekend, they should be extremely careful with "anything that might start a fire including matches, lighters and barbecues".
Firefighters have tackled a number of wildfires this week including incidents in the Mourne mountains in County Down.
About 50 crew members dealt with three areas of fire near Bloody Bridge, County Down, on Thursday, after fires were first reported in the Mournes on Tuesday, at Spelga and the Hen and Cock mountains.
NIFRS said those blazes had been extinguished and crews were withdrawn on Wednesday night.
Firefighters also put out gorse fires on Monday including at Belfast's Cave Hill and Black Mountain and in Rathfriland, County Down.
Earlier this week, NIFRS Group Commander Andy Burns said the string of gorse fires were "draining on energy" for crews.
"It's taking a tremendous toll in terms of our resources - not only are we taking resources out of our towns and villages, the crews are starting to become exhausted," he said.
"It's very difficult to walk up a steep mountainside...and when we get there the only way to fight this fire is to physically to beat it."