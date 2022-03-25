Simon Coveney removed from Belfast venue during security alert
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has been moved out of a building in north Belfast amid a security alert.
Mr Coveney was giving a talk at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road.
SDLP MP Claire Hanna said the event was abruptly ended after about 10 minutes when the minister's security ushered him out of the building.
"We understand a vehicle was hijacked and explosives or something purporting to be explosives was driven to the venue," she said.
Police have been advised motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Ms Hanna added: "People are frustrated.
"The irony is lost on nobody that this was an event about reconciliation, about common ground with a genuinely diverse audience of people.
"That it has been disrupted in such an aggressive way is appalling".
A large crowd, including a number of politicians, were at the event.