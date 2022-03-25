West Belfast chemical incident ends
An incident involving chemicals, which caused a number of roads to be closed in west Belfast, has now ended.
Police had advised Grosvenor Road residents to keep windows and doors closed.
Road closures were in place at the junction of the Springfield Road, Falls Road and at the entrance to the Royal Hospital at Grosvenor Road.
"Firefighters were called to an incident involving chemicals this morning," the fire service said.
"Firefighters remained on scene until the chemicals were disposed of safely. The incident was dealt with by 12.13pm."
Two engines from Springfield fire station, along with one each from Cadogan and Whitla stations were sent to the scene.
The roads that were closed have since reopened.