Covid-19: Masks will no longer required in school communal areas
Post-primary pupils in Northern Ireland will no longer need to wear face coverings anywhere in school after the Easter break next month.
A requirement for face coverings to be worn in classrooms ended on 21 March.
However, it was still recommended that they wear them in school corridors and other communal areas.
But the Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, has now said that after Easter they do not have to wear a face covering anywhere in school.
Masks have been a requirement for post-primary pupils since the start of term in August 2021.
Northern Ireland was the last place in the UK and the Republic of Ireland to end their recommended use in classrooms.
However, post-primary pupils in Scotland will have to keep wearing face coverings in communal areas like corridors and school toilets after the Easter holidays.
Primary pupils are not required to wear masks in school but are encouraged to do so on school transport.
Ms McIlveen had previously said that masks had been beneficial in reducing coronavirus cases but they had "disrupted learning by making communication with teaching staff and peers more difficult".
She also said that many pupils had found wearing them all day uncomfortable.
In a written statement to the assembly on Friday, she said that post-primary pupils were "no longer being recommended to wear a face covering on school premises".
'Kept under review'
"As was the case with the change relating to the use of face coverings in classrooms, this further change takes place in the context of a broadly improving epidemiological landscape in schools," she said.
"If any individual wishes to continue to use a face covering anywhere at school, I would encourage them to do so.
"At this point, pupils will still be recommended to wear a face covering when using public or school transport.
"This position will be kept under review."
Pupil absences due to Covid-19 have stabilised since half term, according to attendance data from schools released by the Department for Education (DE).
Suspected or confirmed Covid-19 accounted for 1.7% of pupils being absent in the week beginning Monday 14 March, down from 2% the previous week.
About one in 10 pupils was absent for non-Covid reasons.