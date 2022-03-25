North Belfast: Collapsed wall on building closes Antrim road

The incident left part of the building exposed

A road in north Belfast remains partially closed on Friday morning due to the collapse of a wall on a Chinese takeaway.

The wall collapsed on the Antrim Road on Thursday afternoon leaving the inside of the building exposed.

Pacemaker Press
Some bricks fell on the pavement beside the building

Road closures are currently in place between Cavehill Road, Alexander Park Avenue and Limestone Road.

Police say the road will be closed until at least Friday evening so the building can be demolished safely.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Pacemaker Press
Pacemaker Press
Police and the fire service were at the scene on Thursday

