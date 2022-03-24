Covid-19: Free PCR tests to end for most in April
Most people will no longer be able to access a free PCR test from 22 April, the health minister has said.
Lateral flow tests (LFTs) will continue to be free, but only for people displaying Covid-19 symptoms and this policy continues to be reviewed.
Routine contact tracing is also set to be phased out between the middle of April and the end of June.
Health Minister Robin Swann said the changes reflected "the new realities of the pandemic".
"The risk posed by the virus at the present time does not justify testing and isolating large swathes of the population at the levels that we have seen to date in the past two years," he added.
"Test and trace will continue to have a key role and will be used in a more focused and targeted way to support and protect our most vulnerable. "
PCR testing will only be available to people who have "clinical reasons" for needing it.
Covid restrictions were lifted in England last month and mass free testing is to end in the country on 1 April.
The moves were announced as part of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "living with Covid" plan.
The plan was criticised by the British Medical Association, which said it failed to protect those most at risk from coronavirus.
Under Northern Ireland's new rules:
- PCR testing will not be available to the majority of symptomatic people, but will be available for people for whom it is recommended for clinical reasons
- Public Covid-19 testing sites will close - local health trusts will continue to provide PCR testing for clinical care
- People with symptoms will be advised to use LFTs and this advice will remain in place up until the end of June, with constant review
- Routine asymptomatic testing will still be recommended for people in care settings including hospitals and care homes
- Access to free LFTs will cease for the wider population as will routine asymptomatic testing
- Routine asymptomatic testing will end in most educational settings at the Easter break
- Testing for people without symptoms in special schools will continue after Easter and will be kept under review, possbily continuing until the end of June
- Contact tracing for the majority of the population will be phased out between the middle of April and end of June
Chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said the rules were aimed at protecting the most vulnerable and urged people in that category to stay aware of the rules.
"The tools at our disposal to protect people who are at higher risk from COVID-19 have advanced considerably since the early days of the pandemic," he added.
"Alongside the vaccine and booster programme, new Covid-19 treatments continue to be used by patients in Northern Ireland and new treatments are in development."