Spring Statement: VAT cut for energy-savings goods not applicable in NI
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
A VAT cut on environmental goods like domestic solar panels and heat pumps will not immediately apply in Northern Ireland.
The chancellor is cutting the rate from 5% to 0% for Great Britain.
However, VAT is covered by the Northern Ireland Protocol so the Treasury will need to get agreement from the European Commission to extend the move here.
In the meantime, Stormont will receive additional funding equivalent to the value of the VAT cut.
It will be up to Stormont ministers to decide how to allocate that money.
Rishi Sunak is giving his Spring Statement in the House of Commons.
He has come under increasing pressure to act, with prices rising 6.2% in the 12 months to February - the fastest for 30 years.
The chancellor said the forecast for UK's economic growth was now 3.8% for this year and 1.8% in 2023.
He said for the next five years, homeowners would pay 0% VAT on energy saving materials, such as solar panels or heat pumps.
He said he could make the move as a result of Brexit.