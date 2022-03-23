Regulator warns electricity grid operator 'lacks independence'
The company which controls NI's electricity network lacks sufficient independence in that its parent company in the Republic governs how much people here pay for their power.
That's according to the Utility Regulator which addressed Stormont's economy committee.
It said the System Operator for NI (SONI), which is owned by Irish firm EirGrid, lacks transparency and accountability.
SONI operates NI's electricity grid.
It has been part of EirGrid since 2009.
The Utility Regulator is currently carrying out a governance review into SONI, and is proposing major changes to how it is run.
A damning official report, published in 2021, found consumers may have been overcharged for their electricity because of how SONI was being run.
The regulator said SONI appeared to lack influence on EirGrid mechanisms and on the governance and group policies applied to Northern Ireland.
Roisin McLaughlin, from the Utility Regulator, told assembly members: "How value or costs to Northern Ireland consumers is taken into account is not transparent.
"SONI is obliged to accept costs allocated by EirGrid to Northern Ireland consumers."
On Monday, SONI was refused leave to seek a judicial review of a decision by the Utility Regulator to carry out its review on potential modifications to its licence conditions.
The governance proposals include significant restructuring of its board of directors and management.
A judge ruled the regulator was acting within its legal powers to undertake the review of the grid operator.
SONI said it was reviewing the court decision, but would not be making any further comment.