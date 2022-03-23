Mournes: Firefighters return to tackle mountain fires
Firefighters have returned to the Mournes to tackle wildfires on three mountains.
The blaze has been described as "significant", with the fire front measuring about two miles (3km) long at midnight.
Crews were first called to the area on Tuesday evening.
But the blaze posed no risk to life or property, so the situation was monitored overnight. The public is being asked to avoid the area.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander Mark Smyth says six appliances had returned to assess the situation at Spelga and Hen mountains on Wednesday morning along with wildfire officers.
Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, he confirmed the blaze had spread overnight.
"Last night at midnight there was an approximate size of the fire front of two miles long, so it's a fairly significant fire," Mr Smyth said.
"That's just the fire front itself. How deep it went into the mountain and down the side of it, we weren't sure last night due to not being able to get on to the mountain."
Environmental concerns
Mr Smyth said crews are working hard to limit the damage.
"It causes great concern," Mr Smyth said.
"There is no life or property risk at present but the concern is for the environment and wildlife, that's a major concern for us.
"We're trying to mitigate the damage but it is quite a significant incident now and we have crews there to try and put it out as quickly and efficiently as we can."
When asked why crews held off until the morning to tackle the fire, Mr Smyth said it was for the safety of firefighters.
Mr Smyth also described any deliberate harm to the environment and wildlife as "vandalism".
The cause of the blaze is still unknown.
However, Mr Smyth says wildfires in Northern Ireland are rarely accidental.
"We came last night at dusk, so we had no opportunity to even find out where it started," he said.
"This morning we will be concentrating on suppressing the fire if we can and getting it under control.
"And then after, as a multi-agency approach with Environment Agency and PSNI, we might consider an investigation into how it started."
The fires in the Mournes are the latest in a number of gorse fires this week.
A fire in Belfast's Cave Hill broke out on Monday night.
Others were put out on nearby Black Mountain and in Rathfriland, County Down.
Mr Smyth says they caused significant damage to wildlife and the environment.
"A couple of our fires in the Belfast area this week, the reports came back from the crews that it was a deliberate fire," he said.
"Every fire is a deliberate fire, we have very few natural fires that happen in the wild in Northern Ireland."