Covid: Northern Ireland marks lockdown anniversary
A series of events will take place across Northern Ireland on Wednesday to remember those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Day of Reflection also marks the second anniversary of the first lockdown in Northern Ireland.
A minute's silence will be observed at midday, and there will be an evening candlelit vigil at Belfast's City Hall.
The event is part of a UK-wide day of remembrance organised by charity Marie Curie.
The charity said people were still living with the trauma of loss, many of whom felt unable to grieve properly when restrictions were in place.
A number of Northern Ireland landmarks are due to be lit up in yellow on Wednesday evening, including Titanic Belfast, Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn, Enniskillen Castle, Omagh Arts Centre and Bangor's McKee Clock.
In Belfast, a Listening Wall has been installed at the site of the former Tesco on Royal Avenue, now home to a cultural space hosting exhibitions.
It will allow visitors to record and listen to memories of loved ones.
A candlelit vigil will also be held at Belfast City Hall at 18:30 GMT.
Children from the Limavady area have written postcards thanking people who have helped them through the pandemic, which will go on display at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.
Across Northern Ireland, communities are hosting a Wall of Reflection, where photos of loved ones can be added.
These can be found at Marie Curie shops in Belfast, Cookstown, Dungannon, Antrim, Ballymena, Lisburn, Banbridge, Newtownards, Portadown and Newry.