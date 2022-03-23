Royal visit: Charles and Camilla on second day of trip
- Published
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are spending a second day in Northern Ireland with a visit to Belfast.
The royal couple visited CS Lewis Square in east Belfast which featured a Narnia-themed sculpture walk with stalls showcasing community activities.
Their trip is part of the celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The duchess also visited Holywood Arches Library, adjacent to the Narnia wardrobe sculpture.
She met staff from Libraries NI, a Knit and Natter group and the library's book club.
At the same time, Prince Charles made his way to Belfast's Grand Opera House, which has recently been renovated.
He met architects, designers and conservators, before watching a short performance in the main auditorium.
The prince unveiled a plaque to mark his visit and was shown some artefacts from the theatre's 125-year history.
The Royal couple began their Northern Ireland visit in Cookstown, County Tyrone on Tuesday.
After a walkabout, the prince and duchess visited Superstars Cafe, a charity that works with young people with learning disabilities.
Prince Charles and Camilla were shown the charity's horticulture work, furniture restoration and craft work before unveiling a plaque to mark the visit.
The royal couple also met shop owners and members of the local community.
Hundreds of schoolchildren lined a pedestrianised section of the town to meet them.
Prince Charles and Camilla last visited Northern Ireland in May 2021.
They will visit the Republic of Ireland later this week - a country they last went to in 2019.
In February the Queen, who is 95, became the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 70 years on the throne.
She was due to visit Northern Ireland last October, but cancelled the trip on medical grounds.