Covid-19: Eight deaths reported and 2,899 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,282.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,899 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 2,007 cases on Monday.
There are 519 people with Covid in hospital in Northern Ireland, up from 484 on Monday.
Seven patients are in intensive care with Covid-19.
Last updated 22 March at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,747,793 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 1,422,733 people have had their first dose and 1,328,826 have had their second dose, while 20,556 third doses have been administered.
A total of 975,678 booster jabs have been administered.
Last updated 22 March at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,338 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Tuesday, up from 1,308 on Monday.
There are 61 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Tuesday, up from 49 on Monday.
In the most recent statistics, 26 more deaths were confirmed on Monday 21 March, the first update since Wednesday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,664, as of the latest update on Monday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,024 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, down from 5,067 on Sunday.
In addition, 10,631 people registered a positive antigen test on Monday.
Last updated 22 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,826,231 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,825,475 people have had their first dose and 3,760,953 have had their second dose, while 239,803 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,881,870 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 21 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland