Terror alert level in Northern Ireland lowered
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The threat posed by dissident republican terrorism in Northern Ireland has been lowered for the first time in 12 years.
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis announced the move, which is based on analysis of intelligence by MI5.
Since 2010 it had been severe, meaning an attack, or attacks, were highly likely. It is now substantial, meaning attacks are likely.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the move "signals a success".
There are five threat level classifications, ranging from low to critical.
The last attempted attack by dissidents was in April 2021, when the New IRA targeted an off-duty police officer in Dungiven, County Londonderry.
A bomb was discovered beside the officer's car outside her home.
The organisation was dealt a major blow in August 2020 when its alleged leadership was arrested following a MI5 bugging operation.
Ten people were arrested and are awaiting trial on about 40 offences.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the announcement was "significant".
"The successes that we have achieved over recent years, in preventing attacks, investigating and pursuing groups including the New IRA has brought us to where we are today," Mr Byrne said.
"Unfortunately, there is still a small group of people within our society who are intent on causing harm and dragging Northern Ireland back to the past.
"We will continue to pursue those individuals and bring them before the courts."
Mr Lewis made the announcement in a written statement to Parliament.
"This is the first time the threat level in Northern Ireland has changed since 2010 and shows the significant progress that Northern Ireland has made, and continues to make, towards a more peaceful, more prosperous and safer society," he said.
"It is a testament to the ongoing commitment to protecting the peace process and tackling Northern Ireland-related terrorism, and the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 for their hard won gains over the past decade.
However, Mr Lewis said it was "not a time for complacency".
"There is still a minority who wish to cause harm in Northern Ireland," he continued.
"As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police."