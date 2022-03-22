Terror alert level in Northern Ireland lowered
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The threat posed by dissident republican terrorism in Northern Ireland has been lowered for the first time in 12 years.
A written statement to parliament from the NI Secretary Brandon Lewis announced the move, which is based on analysis of intelligence by MI5.
Since 2010 it had been classed as severe, meaning an attack, or attacks, were highly likely.
It has been reduced to substantial, meaning attacks are likely.
There are five threat level classifications, ranging from low to critical.
The last attempted attack by dissidents was in April 2021, when the New IRA targeted an off-duty police officer in Dungiven, County Londonderry.
A bomb was discovered beside the officer's car outside her home.
The organisation was dealt a major blow in August 2020 when its alleged leadership was arrested following a MI5 bugging operation.
Ten people were arrested and are awaiting trial on about 40 offences.
Mr Lewis said: "This is the first time the threat level in Northern Ireland has changed since 2010 and shows the significant progress that Northern Ireland has made, and continues to make, towards a more peaceful, more prosperous and safer society.
"It is a testament to the ongoing commitment to protecting the peace process and tackling Northern Ireland-related terrorism, and the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 for their hard won gains over the past decade.
However, Mr Lewis said it was "not a time for complacency".
"There is still a minority who wish to cause harm in Northern Ireland," he continued.
"As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police."