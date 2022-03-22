P&O: Backlog of freight building up after ferries suspended
Hauliers in Northern Ireland are running at 50% capacity due to the P&O crisis, the industry body has said.
John Martin, from the Road Haulage Association, warned there were currently "two boat-loads of vehicles" sitting in Cairnryan in Scotland waiting for a ferry to Larne.
Last week, P&O Ferries fired about 800 of its workers before suspending its services.
The move has sparked concerns about food supplies.
Up to 50 workers in Northern Ireland will be directly impacted by the mass sacking.
From Tuesday, Stena Line is operating two extra ferry services between Scotland and Northern Ireland to help alleviate the situation.
Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Martin says the situation is creating a backlog.
"I would say some of the hauliers have found ways around issues," Mr Martin said.
"Latest feedback from the sector was that they are running roughly 50% behind schedule."
Supermarkets and traders
While Mr Martin welcomed Stena Line's intervention, he said it would not be enough to keep operations running as normal.
"This is only one ferry that will be doing two sailings per day," he said.
"Previously P&O had four sailings per day, so it's only half of what we need for this essential service.
"If you're losing 50% of that particular route this will have an impact on supermarkets and traders."
Victor Chestnutt, president of the Ulster Farmers Union, said "things have been challenging" for the agri-food sector.
"People are scraping though but there's a backlog starting to build," Mr Chestnutt said.
"Northern Ireland provides food for 10m people, mostly in the UK so that freight has to leave Northern Ireland.
"This is a bigger challenge."
On the issue of livestock, Mr Chestnutt says Larne is where the inspection port facilities are based.
"We need that route back up and running as soon as possible," he said.
"But there is no indication of when it will get back to normal.
"It's very concerning, as each day goes by it gets worse."
A protest was held at Larne port on Friday against the mass sacking of staff, while other demonstrations were held in England.
Last week, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons had said services would not resume at Larne for at least another week.
P&O has said its decision to fire workers was to secure the future viability of the business.
It explained that required "swift and significant changes now".
On Sunday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said P&O's move had been "awful" and "wrong" and the government would examine the legality of its actions.