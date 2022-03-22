Dobbies: Garden centre at Junction outlet given council approval
Garden centre chain Dobbies has been given the go-ahead to open a new store at The Junction outlet in County Antrim.
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council gave the £10m project approval on Monday night.
It is hoped the new store will create more than 100 full and part time jobs.
Dobbies chief executive Graeme Jenkins said he was "delighted" the project had been granted planning permission by councillors.
It is scheduled to open in spring 2023 and will "build on the success of our established Lisburn garden centre," Mr Jenkins said.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Billy Webb said the new store represented "another significant investment" in the area.