Belfast: Gorse fire burns on Cave Hill
- Published
Fires have been reported on Cave Hill and the Black Mountain in Belfast on Monday night.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it had received several calls about a gorse fire on Cave Hill from 19:45 GMT onwards.
It said no fire crews had been deployed as there was no risk to life or property.
Two appliances were sent to Black Mountain from 17:50 GMT and left the scene at 19:30.
NIFRS said the the fire at Cave Hill would be "reassessed as required".
Green Party councillor Mal O'Hara said he was "deeply concerned" about the impact the fire may have on wildlife and the natural environment of Cave Hill.
"Fires like this can have major implications on this finely balanced environment," he said.
"Hopefully fire and rescue services will be able to bring the blaze under control safely, as soon as light returns."