Royal visit: Charles and Camilla arrive in Northern Ireland
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Northern Ireland as part of the celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The royal couple began Tuesday's visit in Cookstown, County Tyrone, where they were welcomed by 300 schoolchildren.
They are the first members of the Royal Family to visit Cookstown.
After a walkabout, the prince and duchess visited Superstars Cafe, a charity that works with young people with learning disabilities.
Prince Charles and Camilla were shown the charity's horticulture work, furniture restoration and craft work before unveiling a plaque to mark the visit.
The royal couple also met with local shop owners and and members of the community.
Prince Charles and Camilla last came to Northern Ireland in May 2021.
Then, they went to the Ulster Museum and met medical staff involved in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.
Their current trip will include a visit to the Republic of Ireland later this week - they last visited the country in 2019.
They will carry out a series of engagements throughout the trip, both separately and together.
In February, the Queen, who is 95, became the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 70 years on the throne.
She was due to visit Northern Ireland last October but cancelled the trip on medical grounds.