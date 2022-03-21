Charges brought over Belfast drugs seizure
- Published
A 53-year-old man has been charged after the seizure of class B drugs with a potential street value of £90,000 in south Belfast on Sunday.
He is charged with a number of offences including possession of class B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
As is procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Meanwhile a man arrested in a separate drug raid on Sunday has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
The 40-year-old man was arrested after the discovery of suspected class A controlled drugs and cash at a house in Deanwood Crescent, Newtownards.