PSNI separate drug raids lead to two arrests in Belfast and Newtownards
Police have arrested two men after separate drug raids on Sunday.
A 40-year-old man was arrested after the discovery of suspected Class A controlled drugs and cash in Deanwood Crescent, Newtownards.
The seizure was part of a search related to an ongoing investigation into the North Down UDA brigade.
In a separate raid in south Belfast, not linked to paramilitaries, suspected Class B drugs with a potential street value of £90,000 were seized.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and is currently being questioned.
Det Insp Kelly from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "The very simple reality is that the sale, supply and consumption of these drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals.
"We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade."